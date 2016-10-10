Billy Bush Suspended From 'Today' Show

NBC has decided to suspend Billy Bush from the Today show pending "further review" of his participation in an open mic exchange with Donald Trump over a decade ago.

Bush apologized Friday after The Washington Post reported on a video containing audio of Trump's lewd comments about women in conversation with Bush more than a decade ago.

"Obviously I'm embarrassed and ashamed," Bush said in a statement Friday. "It's no excuse, but this happened eleven years ago - I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I'm very sorry." But the story had dominated the news for the past couple of days.

On Sunday night (Oct. 9) as Trump was preparing to debate Hillary Clinton, this memo went out to Today show staffers from the show's producer:

Dear TODAY Family --

I know we've all been deeply troubled by the revelations of the past 48 hours.

Let me be clear -- there is simply no excuse for Billy's language and behavior on that tape. NBC has decided to suspend Billy, pending further review of this matter.

If any of you have any questions or concerns please reach out to me directly, anytime day or night.