Trump Doesn't Make Grade in New Poll

Fewer than one in five Americans (18%) give President Donald Trump an A for his overall performance in office, which is actually up from 16% in April 2007 but about a wash given the margin of error.



That is according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released in advance of the President's one-year anniversary in the job.



But more than a third (35%) give the President an F, up from 24% in April 2017.



Not surprisingly, politics plays a big part in your view of the President and in the change in the numbers. Republicans are 10 percentage points more likely to give the President an A than they were in April, while Democrats are 16 percentage points more likely to give him an F.



Combining D's and F's,79% of Democrats see his overall performance as below average or a failure with only 8% give him above a C, while 72% of Republicans give him a B or better and only 10% a D or F.



Despite low unemployment and a booming stock market, only 43% of respondents gave the President above a C on the economy, and 42% on jobs, though those were his highest numbers in most of a dozen categories including "draining the swamp," with only 22% giving him above a C for pulling that plug.



The President's disapproval rating is 51% compared to 37% in a January 2017 poll.



The national survey of 1,988 registered voters was conducted Jan. 4-5. It has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.