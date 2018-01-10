Survey: Strong Plurality Say Trump Will Be Exonerated

More voters think President Donald Trump will be exonerated of wrongdoing in the Russian probe than think the opposite, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico Poll.

The survey found that 49% of respondents said it was likely Trump would be cleared compared with 37% who said he would not.

They were less confident that no Trump family member would be indicted, but 46% said that was not likely while 41% percent said it was.



Almost a third (32%) said they thought the President would leave office before his term was up, while 57% said no.

There was no consensus on whether the new Fire and Fury book about the Trump Administration by Michael Wolff was credible. Only 19% said it was, while 13% said the revelations are very credible; 13% not too credible, and 12% not credible at all. But a strong plurality (42%) said they either had not heard of the book or had no opinion.

The poll was conducted Jan. 4-5 among 1,988 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.