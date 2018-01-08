RFD-TV Gets Trump Interview

RFD-TV says it has snagged a "TV exclusive" interview with President Donald Trump following his address to the American Farm Bureau Federation in Nashville Monday (Jan. 8) at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

RFD-TV anchor Mark Oppold will conduct the interview, which will re-air at 7:30 p.m. on the Rural Evening News.

ARFD-TV and co-owned Cowboy Channel and Rural Radio (SiriusXM, ch. 147) will all be carrying the President's 4 p.m. address live as part of daylong coverage of the annual convention.

RFD-TV reaches over 50 million homes, according to the company, via various outlets including Dish, DirecTV, U-Verse, Comcast, Cox, Charter and over 600 independent cable operators.