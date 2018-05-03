Trump Campaign Calls for Challenging 'Liberal Propaganda Machines'

The President, under the auspices of his reelection campaign committee and the Republican National Committee, has released yet another "accountability" survey slamming the media and calling on the American people to "challenge" what his campaign calls the "liberal propaganda machines."

As with previous emailed surveys, this effort is "Paid for by Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee."

Under the heading: "The media is at it again," the Trump campaign team prepares survey respondents this way:

"The media loves to pretend they’re unbiased, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Liberal propaganda machines have used every possible tactic to slander, undermine, and insult the President as he fights to put AMERICA FIRST. But there’s one reason they keep failing -- YOU… The American people have challenged them every step of the way, and it’s time for you to do it again."

The survey comprises 25 questions, most of them leading toward the President's conclusion that the media are those liberal mouthpieces in league with Democrats to undermine him.

For example, question nine is: "On which issues does the mainstream media do the worst job of representing President Trump?" and question 10 is "Do you feel that the media is too eager to slur conservatives with baseless accusations of racism and sexism."