Trump Approval Rating Ticks Down

President Donald Trump's approval rating is now at 35%, with 55% disapproving of his job performance, according to the latest Marist Poll, and that was before the firestorm of criticism generated this week by his comments on the violence in Charlottesville.



The President's June numbers were 37% and 52%, thought that is roughly within the margin of error of the current poll.



The survey also found that 60% of Americans, including one in five Republicans, had a negative impression of Trump, with only 34% having a favorable impression, that was compared to 56% unfavorable/37% favorable in June.



Related: Writers Guild: Trump Disgraces Nation



He continues to be viewed positively by the majority of Republicans—80%—but that is down from 94% in June, so the support among his base also appears to be slipping.



And only 37% of Americans think the President is honest, with 21% of Republicans saying that is the case, 64% of independents, and 86% of Democrats.



Related: Charlottesville Fallout: Trump Ends Advisory Councils



Almost two thirds of the respondents (64% ) said they were embarrassed by the President's behavior.



The telephone survey was conducted Aug. 8-12 among 1,009 adults 18-plus. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.