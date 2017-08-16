Charlottesville Fallout: Trump Ends Advisory Councils

In the wake of corporate bigwig resignations from the President's advisory councils—following his comments on the Charlottesville violence—Donald Trump has signaled he has disbanded them, though in the case of one of them, the members appear to have beaten him to the punch.



Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Some groups, Color Of Change among them, had put pressure on council members to resign in protest, as already had Manufacturing Council CEOs from Merck, Under Armor and Intel.



CNBC was reporting that Strategy and Policy Forum members had already decided themselves to disband, though the President's tweet made it seem like it was his idea.