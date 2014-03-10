‘True Detective’ Finale Overwhelms HBO GO

Twitter lit up Sunday night as high demand for the finale of HBO’s popular series, True Detective, apparently overwhelmed the premium programmer’s TV Everywhere service temporarily.

“Due to overwhelmingly popular demand for #TrueDetective, we've been made aware of an issue affecting some users. Please try again soon,” @HBOGO tweeted Sunday night at about 8:50 p.m. ET.

HBO has not yet commented further about the specific technical issues the TV Everywhere service faced Sunday night or said how many users were affected, but it did cause some HBO GO users to lash out on Twitter. The running joke was that the HBO GO service, which added support for the PlayStation 3 console on March 4, was overwhelmed by password sharing, the sort of practice that HBO CEO Richard Plepler is mindful of but doesn't consider business-impacting in part because it exposes more users to HBO’s programming.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.