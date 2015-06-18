TruConnect, YipTV to Jointly Market OTT Channels

TruConnect and the over-the-top TV service YipTV have inked a joint marketing agreement that will allow TruConnect’s mobile customers to access YipTV streams for $14.99 a month.

The service will become available in the third quarter of 2015.

Both companies have been focused on multi-lingual customers and the partnership is designed to help them strengthen their marketing to those groups, particularly Spanish-speaking consumers.

Streaming media has become an increasingly popular way for international channels to reach audiences.

YipTV’s Android and iOS apps offer more than 50 networks from outside the U.S.

In a statement, Matthew Johnson, chairman and coCEO for TruConnect, noted that “we immediately saw a tremendous overlap in our approaches and audiences when it came to serving our respective markets, so we knew YipTV would add value to our mobile services with its unique selection of TV channels from sources outside the United States. We’re pleased to give our customers an enriched offer that now includes OTT video content.”