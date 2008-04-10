Triveni Digital, Sinclair to Team Up on Mobile-DTV Demo

LG Electronics and Harris will showcase their mobile-digital-TV system, MPH, in demonstration bus rides as they did at last year’s National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas and this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show, using digital spectrum provided by Sinclair Broadcast Group station KVCW.

LG subsidiary Triveni Digital will also contribute to the MPH demonstrations by providing the underlying technology for a car-mounted digital-signage application.

Triveni's SkyScraper point-to-multipoint content-distribution system will be used to deliver MPH-encoded content to an MPH receiver traveling around Las Vegas in a stretch Hummer limousine furnished by LG.

Aboard the Hummer, a Triveni Digital Ensignia digital-signage solution will enable display of video content, which will include a live ticker and a continually updated advertising panel.

"MPH technology makes local digital-TV programming, as well as live sports, news, and weather, available to the mobile user on the go," said Ralph Bachofen, senior director of product management and marketing at Triveni Digital, in a statement. "Our mobile-digital-signage demonstration at the 2008 NAB Show will highlight this technology's real-life value in reaching consumers with high-quality messaging and live programming. Riders will have the opportunity to enjoy the quality and consistency of this dynamic mobile-broadcast model."

Sinclair recently signed deals with Triveni Digital to supply its GuideBuilder PSIP hardware and software and StreamScope RM-40 DTV stream analyzers to all of its stations.