Trinity Broadcasting Launches iTBN
Trinity
Broadcasting Network (TBN) on Thursday launched a new online service,
iTBN, as a one-stop shop for all the net's past and present programming.
iTBN,
which will be available on smartphones, laptops and connected
televisions, is part of TBN's strategy to make Christian programming
more accessible to those viewers who don't watch "traditional
televison." The launch of iTBN goes with the net's launch of its first
app.
Among
the programming that viewers will have free 24/7 access are: TBN
Classics, popular documentaries, educational and children's programs,
and movies. iTBN will also provide instant access to TBN's family of
networks: TBN's flagship network, the Church Channel, JCTV, Smile of a
Child, Enlace USA, Nejat TV in Farsi and the Arabic-language Healing
Channel.
"Through
iTBN we've pulled together all the best from TBN's vast broadcast
archives, so our viewers can access many of the classic shows that have
impacted them and their families through the years," said TBN's chief of
staff Paul Crouch Jr. "Plus, they can pull up recent shows as well as
watch TBN's most popular networks in real time."
TBN's
VP of sales and marketing Bob Higley said that iTBN could become
available to cable subscribers as well. "I am currently in discussions
with one major multichannel provider regarding iTBN being added as an 'over the top' service to their subscribers," he said.
