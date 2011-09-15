Trinity Broadcasting Launches iTBN

Trinity

Broadcasting Network (TBN) on Thursday launched a new online service,

iTBN, as a one-stop shop for all the net's past and present programming.

iTBN,

which will be available on smartphones, laptops and connected

televisions, is part of TBN's strategy to make Christian programming

more accessible to those viewers who don't watch "traditional

televison." The launch of iTBN goes with the net's launch of its first

app.

Among

the programming that viewers will have free 24/7 access are: TBN

Classics, popular documentaries, educational and children's programs,

and movies. iTBN will also provide instant access to TBN's family of

networks: TBN's flagship network, the Church Channel, JCTV, Smile of a

Child, Enlace USA, Nejat TV in Farsi and the Arabic-language Healing

Channel.

"Through

iTBN we've pulled together all the best from TBN's vast broadcast

archives, so our viewers can access many of the classic shows that have

impacted them and their families through the years," said TBN's chief of

staff Paul Crouch Jr. "Plus, they can pull up recent shows as well as

watch TBN's most popular networks in real time."

TBN's

VP of sales and marketing Bob Higley said that iTBN could become

available to cable subscribers as well. "I am currently in discussions

with one major multichannel provider regarding iTBN being added as an 'over the top' service to their subscribers," he said.