Trifecta to Sell Ads in Cookie Jar TV
Kids' TV producer and distributor Cookie Jar Entertainment
has retained Trifecta Entertainment to sell the ads in its three-hour
educational and informational (E/I) children's weekend TV block on CBS.
Cookie Jar produces and has acquired a wide range of
FCC-friendly kids' shows, including Busytown Mysteries, inspired by the
best-selling books by children's author Richard Scarry, and Doodlebops
Rockin' Road Show, an animated series based on the popular Doodlebops
live-action show. The block also features Noonbory & the Super 7, Sabrina:
the Animated Series and Strawberry Shortcake.
