Trifecta to Sell Ads in Cookie Jar TV

Kids' TV producer and distributor Cookie Jar Entertainment

has retained Trifecta Entertainment to sell the ads in its three-hour

educational and informational (E/I) children's weekend TV block on CBS.

Cookie Jar produces and has acquired a wide range of

FCC-friendly kids' shows, including Busytown Mysteries, inspired by the

best-selling books by children's author Richard Scarry, and Doodlebops

Rockin' Road Show, an animated series based on the popular Doodlebops

live-action show. The block also features Noonbory & the Super 7, Sabrina:

the Animated Series and Strawberry Shortcake.