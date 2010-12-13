A Tribute to Jon Nesvig

Rupert Murdoch and many others call him the "Dean of Network Sales Executives," and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the television industry who disagrees. But undoubtedly, outgoing Fox sales chief Jon Nesvig's most influential work has nothing to do with his day job, as he has raised millions of dollars for medical research through the Tim Nesvig Fellowship for the City of Hope, in honor of his late son. As he prepares to step into retirement after an illustrious 40-year career, B&C honors this true industry legend-whose impact was felt from Hollywood to Madison Avenue.

