Tribune: Stations on Dish Could Go Dark Sunday

Still unable to reach a retransmission consent deal, Tribune Broadcasting is warning Dish subscribers that they may lose access to the company’s television stations in 33 markets at 7 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, a total of 7 million Dish subscribers across the country could lose access to Tribune’s cable channel, WGN America.

"We want to reach an agreement with Dish," said Gary Weitman, Tribune Media's senior VP for corporate relations. "We've offered the same fair market rates that Dish already pays other local station groups with ABC, CBS, NBC and CW affiliates with top-rated local news, and other similarly valued cable networks. At the same time, we're willing to accept the same rates for our local stations and WGN America that others are currently paying us. Dish has refused our offer."

Dish representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Dish subscribers in various markets could lose access to Sunday's Tony Awards broadcast, as well as the next round of NBA and Stanley Cup finals games, the company said.