Tribune Renews Fox Affiliation

As it’s merger deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group continues to unravel, Tribune Media said it has renewed affiliation agreements with Fox Broadcasting company for eight stations.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The stations were already Fox affiliates and are: KCPQ-TV (Seattle), KDVR-TV (Denver), WJW-TV (Cleveland), KTVI-TV (St. Louis), WDAF-TV (Kansas City), KSTU-TV (Salt Lake City), WITI-TV (Milwaukee), and WGHP-TV (Greensboro, N.C.).

The deal comes just as Tribune’s agreement to be acquired by Sinclair is apparently unraveling. The parties proposed a fifth revision to their deal in May, around the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the $3.9 billion transaction. Last month, the Federal Communications Commission said the deal did not appear to be in the public interest, and would schedule hearings to look into proposed divestitures that it characterized as potential sham transactions.