Tribune Publishing Invests in Contend

Tribune Publishing, the spun off publishing house of the former Tribune Company, has invested in Contend, a content company that focuses on marketing solutions for brands.

Despite the recent separation between Tribune's publishing and broadcasting units, the new partnership between Tribune Publishing and Contend is rooted in video.

"Our partnership with Contend marries our deep reach with advertisers with Contend’s exceptional storytelling capabilities,” said Bill Adee, executive VP of digital for Tribune Publishing. “Together, we provide marketers with short- and long-form storytelling solutions that engage and activate audiences.”

Their first campaign, for Chicago supermarket chain Jewel-Osco, is a series of videos of locals buying fresh neighborhood produce. The ads are available on the brand's website, social media outlets and Taxi TV.