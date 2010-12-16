Tribune Media Services Acquires CastTV

Tribune Media Services has acquired CastTV, a provider of video search, indexing and data technologies for discovering TV shows, movies and other online video content. The deal is designed to enhance the TMS's entertainment information databases and navigation services, which are used by over 4,000 clients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. TMS will acquire all of CastTV's technology, products and intellectual property.

CastTV has developed search technology that aggregates, indexes and presents data on millions of TV shows, movies, music videos, news, sports clips and viral videos from more than 1,000 web-video sources. This technology automatically matches online video to databases like TMS' TV, movie and celebrity data, which will enhance the capabilities of future TMS products.

CastTV also operates a consumer website, wwwCastTV.com, that TMS will operate as part of its Zap2it.com entertainment network, which currently reaches eight million web visitors and four million mobile users.

"The addition of CastTV provides TMS customers fully integrated capabilities that are essential to building professional, reliable and structure video-discovery experiences," noted John Zelenka, senior vice president of business development at TMS in a statement. "It also gives TMS significant additional data-management and technology expertise that is uniquely valuable across our increasingly complex metadata business."