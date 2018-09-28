Tribune Charitable Foundation Donates $50K for Hurricane Relief

Tribune Media said its charitable foundation will contribute $50,000 to help in relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

The foundation said it would earmark $25,000 for the Salvation Army and another $25,000 to The American Red Cross.

According to Tribune Media, the contributions follow fundraising efforts at five of the company's television stations to help areas hit hardest by the storm -- WGHP-TV (Greensboro, N.C.), WTVR-TV (Richmond, Va.), WITI-TV (Milwaukee), WTTV-TV/WXIN-TV (Indianapolis), WJW-TV (Cleveland). Those five local television stations raised nearly $300,000 in additional contributions from viewers during telethons for the Salvation Army and Red Cross last week.

Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. on Sept. 14 and cut a path of destruction across several states. With heavy rains and massive flooding, the storm is estimated to have caused between $38 billion and $50 billion in damages and cost at least 48 lives.