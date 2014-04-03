Tribune Acquires TV By the Numbers

Tribune Company technology arm Tribune Digital Ventures has reached an agreement to acquire TV By the Numbers, an entertainment news website that focuses on analysis of TV ratings data. The deal was announced Thursday by Tribune.

Tribune plans to utilize TV By the Numbers’ content to power other entertainment web sites and to license it to third-party apps and services. The company intends TV By the Numbers to complement other Tribune brands such as Gracenote and Tribune Media Services.

“Our goal is to make TV By the Numbers a must-have analytics and data resource for passionate viewers and Hollywood insiders alike,” Shashi Seth, president of Tribune Digital Ventures, said. “Viewership numbers, audience reviews and social data are increasingly becoming reliable indicators of TV show popularity, making TV By the Numbers analysis data essential to the evolving ecosystem.”

Tribune also announced plans to relaunch its entertainment website Zap2it, which since 2010 has featured TV ratings-related editorial content from TV By the Numbers. According to Tribune, Zap2it attracts 7.5 million monthly visitors.