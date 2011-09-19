Trendrr Launches Social-Media Tracking Tool for TV Nets

Wiredset announced the official launch of the enterprise version of Trendrr.TV, a research tool for analyzing social-media activity around television viewing.

The company claims 15 of the top 25 cable TV networks use the service, which has been available in a private beta. (Disclosure: Trendrr supplies the data for Multichannel News' weekly Buzz Meter feature.)

According to Wiredset, the premium version of Trendrr.TV allows networks, media planners, ad agencies and other users to access daily, weekly and real-time charts tracking show and network activity. The tool can sort and rank shows by day-part, genre and gender, as well as drill down into network and show-specific views.

