Trendrr: Facebook Dominates TV-Related Social Media Activity
Trendrr and Facebook have announced a new partnership that
gives Trendrr preliminary access to previously unanalyzed Facebook user
engagement data relating to television content.
As part of that access, Trendrr has unveiled a new study
that shows "there is a large amount of TV-related social activity on Facebook
-- in numbers approximately 5 times as large as that of all other social
networks combined as measured by Trendrr," explains a blog post by Trendrr CEO Mark Ghuneim.
The size of the activity for one week in May was
particularly evident for the chatter on social media networks pertaining to
broadcast TV. That activity was seven times as large as all other social media
networks combined.
But the TV-related activity was also enormous for cable
programming, which was 4.5 times as large as the other social networks.
The Trendrr analysis also showed particularly high levels
among viewers of dramas and comedies and among Hispanics, which other studies
have found to be particularly heavy users of digital and social media.
"For example, Univision's finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina had 12 times more activity on Facebook
during the on-air window than all other social networks combined," Trendrr
reported.
Trendrr also released data on the NBA Playoffs that showed the
Knicks at Pacers on ESPN had three times the number of on-air
interactions on Facebook as on all other social networks measured by Trendrr.
In releasing the results, Trendrr blog noted that
"this is the start of an exciting relationship between Facebook and Trendrr.
The potential development of an open system for accurate measurement of the
entire Facebook platform will provide our clients and the larger Social TV
ecosystem with more insights and tools to make better decisions."
