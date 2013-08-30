Tremor Adds TMS Metadata

Tremor Video announced that it has added TV and movie metadata from TMS to its streaming video ad platform.

TMS offers data on 1.5 million TV shows airing on more than 15,000 cable and broadcast line-ups and 400,000 weekly movie showtimes covering more than 45,000 screens. Using its proprietary VideoHub technology, the integration will allow Tremor Video to pull TV listings and movie showtimes from TMS into its video ad formats.

When a user accesses Tremor Video ad creative, he or she will be asked to enter their ZIP code. Once this information is entered, the user gets a list of relevant TV providers or movie theaters in the local area. Based on those selections, the user gets localized information for channel numbers, program airtimes or movie showtimes.

The list will provide programmers and studios with new tools for promoting their content.

Tremor added the metadata on August 29 for Tremor Video's Pre-Roll Plus, Super Pre-Roll, Preroll Extended Play and Super Pre-Roll Takeover ad formats in the U.S.

Rollouts in Canada and the U.K. are expected to follow in September.

"The integration of TMS' On TV and Movie data into Tremor Video's advanced ad units provides advertisers an effective tool and consumers a valuable utility," said John Kelleher, president and COO of TMS in a statement. "We believe these units will successfully connect networks and studios whose objectives are to drive viewership for their content and audiences seeking information on what, where and when to watch."