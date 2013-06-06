Travel Channel Lights Up TV Everywhere App

Travel Channel has rolled out a stand-alone TV Everywhere

app for iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices that provides authenticated

subscribers with access to full episodes and a streaming video lineup that will

be updated on a daily basis.

The app is available to pay-TV subscribers that get service

from participating providers. AT&T U-verse TV, Bright House Networks,

Comcast, DirecTV, Cablevision Systems and Time Warner Cable are among those

listed on a version of the app downloaded Thursday.

The Watch Travel Channel App, the first from the Scripps

Networks stable, will initially be offered on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch

devices. Examples of Travel Channel shows available for streaming via the

app include Rock My RV With Bret Michaels, Toy Hunter,

Destination Showdown, Airport 24/7: Miami, and Bizarre Foods

America with Andrew Zimmern.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.