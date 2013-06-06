Travel Channel Lights Up TV Everywhere App
Travel Channel has rolled out a stand-alone TV Everywhere
app for iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices that provides authenticated
subscribers with access to full episodes and a streaming video lineup that will
be updated on a daily basis.
The app is available to pay-TV subscribers that get service
from participating providers. AT&T U-verse TV, Bright House Networks,
Comcast, DirecTV, Cablevision Systems and Time Warner Cable are among those
listed on a version of the app downloaded Thursday.
The Watch Travel Channel App, the first from the Scripps
Networks stable, will initially be offered on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch
devices. Examples of Travel Channel shows available for streaming via the
app include Rock My RV With Bret Michaels, Toy Hunter,
Destination Showdown, Airport 24/7: Miami, and Bizarre Foods
America with Andrew Zimmern.
