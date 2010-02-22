Transmitting 3D in a 2D World

Producing 3D high-definition pictures requires new camera

systems that incorporate two lenses-to generate separate images for the left

and right eye-and displaying them in the living room means buying a new HDTV set that comes with special glasses to

assemble the 3D images. But delivering 3D HD TV to the home may not necessitate

the complete overhaul of the program transmission chain that early 3D skeptics

had forecast.

That's because networks and pay-TV operators launching 3D HD in 2010 plan to

transmit their video in "frame-compatible" broadcast formats that are

designed to work within the existing bandwidth for HD transmission. Such

formats use spatial compression to reduce the horizontal or vertical resolution

of the left- and right-eye images. That is a compromise early 3D programmers

can live with, as adopting "full 3D"-delivering full resolution to

each eye-would require doubling the current bandwidth used to deliver

two-dimensional HD to the home.

More important, frame-compatible 3D formats, which can squeeze the left- and

right-eye images into a normal HD program stream by interleaving them in a

side-by-side or top-bottom configuration, among others, are also supported by

some existing high-end satellite and cable set-tops. Such broadcast 3D formats

are expected to be incorporated into the latest version, 1.4a, of the High-Definition

Multimedia Interface (HDMI) networking technology that is commonly used to

provide a secure digital connection between digital TV sets and set-top boxes.

Existing late-model set-tops with an HDMI Version 1.3 connector can receive a

software update that will allow them to connect to new 3D sets with a Version

1.4 connector to display 3D HD video.

DirecTV, which plans to launch several 3D channels in June, met with Japanese

and Korean set-makers last fall to brief them on its 3D transmission plans and

ensure that its existing MPEG-4 HD set-tops would work with new 3D TVs. The

pay-TV operator demonstrated live 3D HD satellite broadcasts using

frame-compatible 3D, in the side-by-side interleaved format, at the Consumer

Electronics Show in Las Vegas

last month. British pay-TV operator Sky employed a similar technique to deliver

a live 3D soccer broadcast to a handful of pubs in the U.K. and Ireland two weeks ago. And cable

sports giant ESPN says it will use spatial compression to deliver its new 3D

network, which plans to go live with the 2010 FIFA World Cup in June.

Executives from encoder manufacturers Harmonic, Ericsson, Motorola and Harris

say their products can support frame-compatible 3D, with at most a software

upgrade required to optimize the processing of 3D images. "Our encoder has

been used by at least three major customers, and it works just fine delivering

3D images all the way through," says Matthew Goldman, VP of technology for

Ericsson's TV solutions business (formerly known as Tandberg Television).

Ericsson's latest contribution encoder can also support the backhauling of live

3D images from the field, Goldman adds. A single CE-xH42 unit can receive left-

and-right eye camera feeds, encode them separately, and send them back to a network

in a single "phase-aligned" stream that ensures the left- and

right-eye images stay in sync when decoded.

DirecTV, which uses a mix of Harmonic and Ericsson MPEG-4 encoders to deliver

its HD programming, won't need any new hardware to transmit 3D in the 720p,

1080i or 1080p/24 frame-per-second formats, according to CTO Romulo Pontual. But the company, which showed

1080p/24 3D at CES, has licensed technology from 3D display specialist RealD

and is working with encoder vendors to optimize their software.

"It's some of the preprocessing [capabilities] they don't have,"

Pontual says. "Part of that is done at the program producer, and part of

it is done at DirecTV."

Pontual says DirecTV will likely use a slightly higher bitrate for 3D than it

currently uses for its normal MPEG-4 HD streams, but he wouldn't give a

specific number. He did dismiss the notion that fitting 3D in the same bitrate

as 2D HD, by using the side-by-side interleaved format, means cutting the

horizontal resolution in half.

"That's absolutely not true," he says. "It would only be half if

you were transmitting identical left- and right-eye images. 3D already gives me

a gain, as every odd pixel to one eye is representing an even pixel to the

other one. If you're smart in how you're picking pixels, you can get a very

high horizontal resolution."

The technology behind frame-compatible 3D isn't exactly new. Montreal-based

Sensio Technologies has been specializing in spatial compression techniques for

3D video for a decade, and unveiled its first product for high-end home theater

systems in 2003. It now sells its proprietary decoding technology in its own 3D

chips and also licenses it to other manufacturers. The company announced at CES

deals to license its 3D video processing technology to set-makers Vizio and

ViewSonic and home-theater technology provider THX,

and it has worked with ESPN and the NBA on early 3D tests.

Sensio's implementation of spatial compression technology creates a

"virtually lossless" end picture for the viewer, says Richard

LaBerge, the company's executive VP and chief marketing officer, even though

either horizontal or vertical resolution must be sacrificed to deliver 3D down

an existing 2D pipe. As LaBerge puts it: "There's a way to play with each

pixel."

Chris Lennon, a member of Harris Broadcast's CTO

group, says that 3D purists have generally dismissed frame-compatible 3D.

Instead, they have promoted the full-resolution approach, which is how 3D

movies will be delivered on Blu-ray optical discs; or another, more complicated

technique called "2D plus delta" in which full resolution is sent to

the left eye, and additional depth information for the right eye is sent

alongside it and reconciled by the receiver. But the conversations about

frame-compatible 3D quickly turned pragmatic as programmers and operators got

closer to 3D deployment.

"People said, Ã¢â‚¬ËœIt's OK, it looks pretty good and most consumers will be

pretty happy with that,'" Lennon says. "I think frame-compatible

helps establish 3D television to begin with. If there's a good business there,

and it seems to be taking off, then perhaps it will evolve to 2D plus delta or

two full streams going to folks."

Bob Wilson, VP and general manager of Motorola's networked video solutions

business, agrees that frame-compatible 3D is the only way to launch 3D to

existing set-tops. But he thinks the industry will eventually shift to

delivering 3D with full 1080-line-progressive/60 frame-per-second images to

each eye. Besides new set-tops, that will also require a reworking of the live

production infrastructure, as 1080p/60 cameras are just becoming available.

"They'll have to go half-res per eye for most events, but I think the

high-end, top-end stuff will move to 1080p/60 for competitive reasons," Wilson says. "Just

like Ã¢â‚¬Ëœfull HD,' you'll start hearing about Ã¢â‚¬Ëœfull 3D TV.' The fidelity of

the image is something people will start competing on."

David Price, VP of business development for Harmonic, also believes that

1080p/60 is the eventual endgame for 3D. But he predicts that a significant

portion of operators will stick with frame-compatible 3D for the next decade.

That's why Price, who also serves as VP of the MPEG Industry Forum, hopes that

manufacturers like Harmonic and Motorola can convince networks and operators to

agree on using just one or two of the various frame-compatible formats.

"We at Harmonic, and other manufacturers, love it when there's just one

goalpost to aim for," Price says. "It's in our interest to try to get

this cohesion as early as possible."