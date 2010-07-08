TRA Hires Execs From Nielsen, TiVo, Comcast Spotlight

TRA, which provides TV measurement software that

analyzes set-top box data, has hired executives previously with Nielsen, TiVo

and Comcast Spotlight and named media-industry researcher Jack Myers to its

advisory board.

Joining the New York-based startup are: Fariba

Zamaniyan, senior vice president of sales; Bob Pares, senior vice president of

network sales; and Jonathan Sims, vice president of product management.

Zaminayan was previously a senior vice president at

Nielsen, where she advised pharmaceutical companies on national TV campaigns.

Prior to Nielsen, she was with market-research firm Ipsos North America.

Pares, formerly TiVo's vice president of audience

research and measurement sales, will be in charge of sales to broadcast and

cable networks. Prior to TiVo, he was a senior vice president at research firm

GfK NOP where he managed consulting services for Roper Reports.

Sims was previously Comcast Spotlight's vice president

of research as well as a consultant to Microsoft. At TRA he will oversee

product management and work with the company's engineering team, sales force

and customers.

TRA provides Web-based software, Media TRAnalytics,

for analyzing TV viewing and retail purchasing across 370,000 U.S. households.

Its database cross-references set-top box data from 1.5 million households

(mostly through TiVo) with purchasing data from 54 million households collected

through frequent-shopper cards issued by grocery stores and other retailers.

The company has raised more than $36 million to date

from investors including Arbitron, WPP and Intel. TRA's name stands for

"true ROI (return on investment) accountability."