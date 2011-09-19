Toyotato Sponsor Transmedia Play for 'Top Chef's Ninth Season

For its ninth

season, Bravo's Top Chef has exclusively partnered with Toyota on a

transmedia play that will see off-air elements directly impact the on-air

storyline.

This season,

eliminated contestants will have a chance to get back to the show via a

webisode series, Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen. Hosted by Top Chef

judge Tom Colicchio, the online series will pit two ousted chefs against

each other for the chance to return to the main show.

Viewers can follow

the challenges and vote in each week's "Tweet Battle" on BravoTV.com, as well as join in the social conversation via the site's

Tweet Tracker. The web series will also be available on m.BravoTV.com, BravoNow

iPhone, iPad and Android apps, as well as Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, VOD, Zune, Playstation and

wireless carriers.

"This marks the first time digital elements directly affect the on-air story,"

said Lisa Hsia, executive VP, Bravo Digital Media. "We believe this transmedia

campaign will deliver a new level of interactivity our fans have never seen

before."

Viewers will also

have a say in the outcome of the on-air part of the series as well. Through

Bravo's Live Voting and Loyalty Rewards Program, viewers can earn points for

contestants through voting during the episodes and in weekly polls, reading

blogs, watching videos and sharing their favorite foods on Facebook and Twitter.

The contestant who recieves the most points will be named "Top Chef Fan

Favorite" at the end of the season.

"By partnering

with Bravo on this innovative play to deliver more content on more platforms

than ever before, we're able to provide fans an enhanced Top Chef

experience," said Dionne Colvin, national marketing media manager, Toyota Motor

Sales. "Each platform drives to the next, creating higher engagement,

conversation and awareness around the Toyota brand."

Toyota's vehicles will be integrated into platform

content, with specific models to be a part of web series' storyline.