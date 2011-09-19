Toyotato Sponsor Transmedia Play for 'Top Chef's Ninth Season
For its ninth
season, Bravo's Top Chef has exclusively partnered with Toyota on a
transmedia play that will see off-air elements directly impact the on-air
storyline.
This season,
eliminated contestants will have a chance to get back to the show via a
webisode series, Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen. Hosted by Top Chef
judge Tom Colicchio, the online series will pit two ousted chefs against
each other for the chance to return to the main show.
Viewers can follow
the challenges and vote in each week's "Tweet Battle" on BravoTV.com, as well as join in the social conversation via the site's
Tweet Tracker. The web series will also be available on m.BravoTV.com, BravoNow
iPhone, iPad and Android apps, as well as Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, VOD, Zune, Playstation and
wireless carriers.
"This marks the first time digital elements directly affect the on-air story,"
said Lisa Hsia, executive VP, Bravo Digital Media. "We believe this transmedia
campaign will deliver a new level of interactivity our fans have never seen
before."
Viewers will also
have a say in the outcome of the on-air part of the series as well. Through
Bravo's Live Voting and Loyalty Rewards Program, viewers can earn points for
contestants through voting during the episodes and in weekly polls, reading
blogs, watching videos and sharing their favorite foods on Facebook and Twitter.
The contestant who recieves the most points will be named "Top Chef Fan
Favorite" at the end of the season.
"By partnering
with Bravo on this innovative play to deliver more content on more platforms
than ever before, we're able to provide fans an enhanced Top Chef
experience," said Dionne Colvin, national marketing media manager, Toyota Motor
Sales. "Each platform drives to the next, creating higher engagement,
conversation and awareness around the Toyota brand."
Toyota's vehicles will be integrated into platform
content, with specific models to be a part of web series' storyline.
