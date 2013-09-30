TorrentFreak: ‘Breaking Bad’ Finale Breaks Series Piracy Record
Sunday night's finale of Emmy award-winning series Breaking Bad didn't just break a viewing record for AMC. The episode also drew a record-setting number of pirated downloads for the series.
Just 12 hours after the first copy of the finale appeared online, more than 500,000 people have already downloaded the episode via a range of torrent sites, reported TorrentFreak, a news site focused on file-sharing and privacy and copyright issues.
According to a TorrentFreak data sample, the most illegal downloaders were based in Australia (18%), followed by the U.S. (9.3%), the United Kingdom (9.3%), where Netflix subscribers could access the episode the day after its U.S. pay-TV premiere. At the peak, more than 85,000 people from around the globe were sharing a single copy of the finale, still well behind the record of 170,000 people sharing a single copy of Game of Thrones, the site noted. So, HBO gets to retain that dubious honor.
