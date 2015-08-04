Top Victory Commits to Dolby AC-4

Dolby announced a commitment from Top Victory Investments, the manufacturer of Philips branded TV sets in Europe, to promote adoption of the Dolby AC-4 next generation audio technology.

The news comes on the heels of recent commitments from Sony Visual Products and Vizio to also promote Dolby AC-4 format.

Top Victory will use AC-4 in its affiliate TP Vision’s televisions for next-generation broadcast systems and streaming Internet content.

“With Dolby AC-4 already available in the DVB Audio/Video Toolbox for use in DVB broadcast systems, collaborating with Dolby will ensure that we have this new technology ready in our products when it becomes adopted by country standards in our key markets,” said Tim Vanvaerenbergh, senior product manager, TP Vision in a statement.