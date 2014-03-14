Top U.S. Pay-TV Providers Lost 105,000 Subs In 2013

The saturated U.S. pay-TV industry achieved an unfortunate first last year when the top 13 multichannel video programming distributors, representing about 94% of the market, lost a collective 105,000 subscribers in 2013, Leichtman Research Group revealed in a report issued Friday.

While that’s not good news for the pay-TV industry as a whole, it’s not seriously damaging, either.

“2013 was the first year for multi-channel video industry losses, but the modest losses represent only about 0.1% of all subscribers,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG, in a statement. “While the overall market remains fairly flat, further share-shifting has taken place. Cable providers now have a 52% share of the top multi-channel video subscribers in the U.S., compared to a 58% share three years ago.”

