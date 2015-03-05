Top U.S. ISPs Add 3M Subs in 2014

The 17 largest cable operators and telcos in the U.S., representing 94% of the market, signed up 3 million net new high-speed broadband subs in 2014, roughly 114% of the total raked in during 2013, Leichtman Research Group (LRG) found in a report issued Thursday.

It was another banner year for U.S. MSOs, as cable operators netted 89% of those broadband adds in 2014, up from 82% in 2013. Broken down further, those MSOs added 2.65 million broadband subs last year, 123% of the total signed up in the prior year.

On the other end, top telcos added 345,000 net broadband subs, 72% of the total net adds during 2013. AT&T U-verse and Verizon FiOS broadband subs now account for 53% of telco customers in the category, up from 37% at the end of 2012, LRG said. That breakdown will change down the road when Verizon sells off a chunk of its wireline operations to Frontier Communications.

