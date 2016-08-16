Top U.S. ISPs Add 190K Broadband Subs in Q2

Cable operators continued to pile on broadband subs while telcos continued to lose them in the second quarter of 2016.

The top 14 cable operators and telcos, representing 95% of the market, combined to add 190,000 net high-speed internet subs in Q2 2016, according to Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

LRG noted that the additions marked the lowest in the category in any quarter in the past fifteen years, when LRG began tracking the industry.

However, the top cable operators added about 550,000 broadband subs in Q2, which were the most in any second quarter since 2008.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.