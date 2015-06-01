Top Twitter TV Shows for 2014-15 Season Unveiled

Nielsen has released rankings of the biggest social media moments of the 2014-2015 TV season, with AMC’s The Walking Dead racking up the highest average Twitter TV audience for a series during the recently completed season.

Its average Twitter TV Audience in the Sept. 1, 2014 to May 24, 2015 season was 4.3 million people. The Bachelor on ABC came in second with nearly 3.5 million, followed by Game of Thrones on HBO with just under 2.9 million, according to a Nielsen blog.

In other highlights from the 2014-215 season, Super Bowl XLIX on NBC had the biggest Twitter TV audience for a sports event with 16.1 million people, followed by the Mayweather versus Pacquiao pay-per-view fight with 11.6 million.

The top event was the Grammys on CBS with 13.3 million while the top series episode was the SNL 40th Anniversary Special on NBC with 9.1 million.