Top Streamer Finds Audience Engagement Falling Amid Mid-Summer Slump — Netflix Weekly Rankings for July 22-28

Not even a Harry Connick Jr.-led rom-com can keep Netflix’s viewership from dropping 16% year over year

Find Me Falling
‘Find Me Falling’ (Image credit: Netflix)

Harry Connick Jr.’s rock star-themed romantic comedy Find Me Falling was Netflix's most popular program for the week of July 22-28, with the original film generating 25.2 million viewing hours and 16.1 million views.

Unfortunately for Netflix, that modest performance was the highlight of a week that saw the streaming company endure a 16.6% decrease in viewership compared to the comparable midsummer week in 2023.

Season 6 of Cobra Kai, Netflix's top English-language series for the week, delivered  30.3 million viewing hours and 9.5 million views.

Cobra Kai Season 6, along with Brazilian time-jumping telenovela Desperate Lies, were the only two programs on the entire Netflix platform last week to generate at least 30 million engagement hours. 

Limited docuseries Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam charted below Cobra Kai, taking the No. 2 spot among Netflix’s English TV rankings with just 12.1 million viewing hours and 5.6 million views.

