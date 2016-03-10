Top Pay TV Providers Lost 385K Subs in 2015

The 13 largest U.S. pay TV providers, representing about 95% of the market, lost about 385,000 net video subs in 2015, widened from a loss of 150,000 in 2014, Leichtman Research Group (LRG) found in its latest industry analysis.

Notably, the top nine U.S. cable MSOs lost about 345,000 video subs in 2015, narrowed from losses of 1.21 million in 2014. The subs lost by U.S. cable MSOs in 2015 were the fewest in any year since 2006, LRG said.

The top telcos, meanwhile, lost 125,000 video subs in 2015, versus a gain of 1.05 million in 2014, and marked the first year in which the telco TV sub base declined.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

(Photo via Pictures of Money's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 17, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)