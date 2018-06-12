Top Trump Economic Advisor Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack
President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday that Larry Kudlow, his chief economic advisor and director of the National Economic Council and former TV economic analyst--CNBC's Kudlow & Kramer--has suffered a heart attack, according to the following Tweet from the President.
[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1006334219759575040[/embed]
Kudlow, who was an economic advisor in the Reagan Administration, was a senior contributor to CNBC.
He was also chief economist and senior managing director of Bear Stearns and began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
