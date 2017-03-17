Top Cable Operators Dominate Broadband in 2016

The nation’s largest cable operators again took the lion’s share of broadband subscriber adds in 2016, according to a new analysis from Leichtman Research Group.

The top MSOs added 3.3 million broadband subs in 2016, the most net adds in any year since 2007, while the top telcos lost about 600,000 high-speed internet customers last year, widened from a loss of 185,000 in 2015, LRG said.

Cable’s dominance continues to deepen, as the top MSOs netted 122% of broadband adds in 2016, versus 106% in 2015, and 89% in 2014.

From a broader view, the top 14 cable and telco providers in the U.S., representing 95% of the market, added 2.7 million net additional high-speed internet subs in 2016, down from 3.1 million net adds in 2015, LRG said.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.



(Photo via Rock1997. Image taken on Jan. 18, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)