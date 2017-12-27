Top 10 B&C News Stories of 2017
By B&C Staff
Forget net neutrality and the Disney-Fox deal.
CBS’s dropped stations took the top news spot on B&C in 2017 with the most quality pageviews and most engaged time. Harris Faulkner’s appointment to host a new show on Fox, and former FBI director James Comey’s testimony rounded out the top three.
Here’s a closer look at the most engaging stories on the list:
1. CBS Says Its Stations Were Dropped By Dish
2. Fox News Taps Harris Faulkner for New Daytime News Show
3. CBS to Air James Comey Testimony Live
4. ’American Ninja Warrior' Sets Up 2017 Host Cities
5. TCA17: Crown Media to Launch Hallmark Drama Cable Network
Also: B&C and Multichannel News Power 100 2017
6. Megyn Kelly's NBC Daytime Show to Replace Third Hour of 'Today'
7. Sen. Wyden Slams Pai on Senate Floor
8. New Season of ‘The Ranch’ Debuts on Netflix June 16
9. Hearst Stations Pulled in Dispute With DirecTV
10. NBC to Premiere ‘DreamWorks Trolls Holiday’ Nov. 24
