Tony Valdez, Veteran KTTV Los Angeles Reporter, Has Died

Tony Valdez, longtime reporter at KTTV Los Angeles, passed away at the age of 78. (opens in new tab)He started at KTTV in 1981 and retired in 2016. His son told KTTV, known as Fox 11, that Valdez had been battling end-stage kidney failure.

"Tony Valdez was a trailblazing reporter, advocate and mentor. He was one of the first Latino journalists to break the color barrier in Los Angeles,” said Fox 11 Acting News Director Pete Wilgoren. “And with pride, Tony said he spent 35 years, five months, and four days covering the stories of this city on KTTV. We are better journalists, and a better community, because of the coverage and compassion of Tony Valdez.”

Valdez grew up in downtown Los Angeles. FoxLA.com called him “a proud Angeleno.”

Valdez was the longtime host of Midday Sunday and co-anchored weekends with Christine Devine in the 1990s. He was also the host of the crime series LA’s Most Wanted.

"Anyone who worked with Tony can tell you of his complete dedication to the truth in journalism. He knew this city inside and out," said Devine.

Prior to joining KTTV, he worked at KCET, KTLA and La Opiñion.

Valdez was the union shop steward at Fox 11. He was an avid photographer and saxophone player. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

"Whether it's murder, mayhem, death or disaster, those are the things that I feel a sense of responsibility to report," Valdez said when he announced his retirement.