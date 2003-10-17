Fox Reporter Valdez Wins ‘Courage Award’

KTTV-TV reporter Tony Valdez received the "Courage Award" at the "31st Annual John Anson Ford Human Relations Awards" in Los Angeles Thursday.

Valdez was recognized for his dedication in working toward uniting Los Angeles’ diverse communities.

Other recipients of the award were Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme for their work on NBC’s The West Wing

.

The award was established by the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations and the Board of Supervisors.

Valdez is a general-assignment reporter at KTTV-TV, Fox’s owned-and-operated station in Los Angeles, having joined the station in June 1980. He also profiles criminal suspects and missing persons in "L.A.’s Most Wanted," a weekly news segment that inspired John Walsh’s America’s Most Wanted

.