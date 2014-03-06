Tom Green, Criss Angel Among Meeting of 'Broadcast Minds'

NAB and NewTek are teaming once again on a Broadcast Minds panel for the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas, this time hosted by Tom Green and featuring magician Criss Angel, among others.

The session, which looks at how creative content is making viewers appear online, was the highest rated of last year's show.

In addition to Green (MTV's The Tom Green Show and TomGreen.com's Tom Green's House Tonight), and Angel (A&E's Mindfreak and Spike's Criss Angel BeLIEve), the panel will include Rob Barnett of MyDamnChannel.com, and Cali Lewis, host of GeekBeat TV.

Angel's video clips have generated more than 220 million views, says NAB, while Lewis' podcasts have hundreds of millions of views.

The panel is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, 9-10 a.m.