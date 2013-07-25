'Today' Launches New App

The NBC

News Digital Group has launched a new app for Today that includes an innovative feature allowing users to watch

video and at the same time access text and other content.

The

app is immediately available for Android and Windows 8 platforms and is

expected to become available for Apple's iOS devices in the "coming days."

The

new app is notable both for its new features and the fact that it highlights

some of NBC News Digital Group's strategies since NBCUniversal bought out

Microsoft from its joint digital venture took full control of its digital

operations.

"This

is the first real app we've designed inhouse," explained, Jen Brown, VP and

executive editor of Today Digital in

an interview.

She

noted that the Multi-Tasker split-screen feature that allows users to watch

video while accessing text is particularly "groundbreaking."

In

addition, the app now brings together all their content, both video and text,

into one app.

Vivian

Schiller, senior VP and chief digital officer at NBC News added that the app

also marks a milestone for their overall digital efforts.

Since

taking full control of its digital assets, NBC News Digital has been building

up its own operations. "We had a lot of groundwork to do to take control of our

own destiny and we're very proud of the fact that the Today app was developed inhouse," Schiller said. "We're building a

culture of innovation for technology that will set us apart from many other

news organizations."

This

expertise will allow them to launch a string of new products or upgrades over

the next six months. This will include new website for MSNBC sometime in late

September, a complete relaunch of iVillage in the fall and a major redesign of

NBCNews.com