TNT Gives ‘I Am the Night’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 27).

On the strength of 339.5 million TV ad impressions, TNT’s promo for its crime-drama limited series I Am the Night takes first place. In second and third, two traditional broadcasters drum up interest in some high-profile programming: Rent Live! (Fox) and The World’s Best (CBS).

Cable nets close out our ranking, with HGTV hyping home-reno show Windy City Rehab and Investigation Discovery promoting Body Cam.

Notably, the Windy City Rehab promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (152) in our ranking, getting 52% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).