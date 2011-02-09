TNDV Adds Hitachi Cameras to New HD Truck

TNDV Television, a Nashville-based provider of remote video production services, will be outfitting its newest HD truck with 10 Hitachi Z-HD5000 multiformat HDTV cameras along with Hitachi CU-HD1000 fiber-based camera control units.

The company's newest hi-def truck, currently under construction, will serve be used for concerts, awards shows and other large productions that typically require seven to nine multiformat broadcast cameras.

"We're outfitting our new 40-foot expando HD truck with a complement of Hitachi Z-HD5000 cameras to dramatically expand our HDTV production capabilities," said Nic Dugger, president and owner of TNDV Television, in a statement. "We chose this camera because it satisfies our high-end customers' demands for excellent HDTV picture quality, reliable performance, and feature-rich functionality

Dugger also noted that the camera's lower price allowed them "to buy a larger quantity of HD cameras without making quality or performance compromises," and that the camera "has built-in distribution amplifiers, signal converters, and native support for many digital and analog HD/SD video formats. Without this integrated functionality, we'd have to spend more money on external gear to perform these critical tasks."