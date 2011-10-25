TMS's Zap2it Plugs In TV Show Buzz From SocialGuide

Tribune Media Services' Zap2it website for TV fans will integrate info from SocialGuide to show users which shows are getting the most chatter on Twitter and Facebook.

In addition, SocialGuide is linking to Zap2it's TV Showcard pages to provide its users show-specific news and recaps.

The first SocialGuide modules are now live on Zap2it. The "Most Social TV Now" module lists the programs social TV viewers are watching at any given moment across popular genres including original series, movies on TV, reality TV, sports and news. The "Social TV Ratings" module displays the top 10 overall programs, primetime programs and broadcast/cable networks garnering the most social media mentions.

