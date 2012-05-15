TMS and Digitalsmiths Partner For New APIs

Tribune Media Services (TMS), which is a major provider of entertainment metadata, and Digitalsmiths, a provider of video content discovery solutions, have released a new of application programming interfaces (APIs) that the two companies believe will make it easier for developer to create new digital content discovery and viewing experiences.

The new APIs are built on Digitalsmiths' Seamless Discovery platform that handles more than one billion API transactions per month and TMS' massive collection of metadata on TV shows, movies and celebrities.

The new APIs will allow developers to access TMS metadata on entertainment content through an intuitive application-programming interface (API) that significantly reduces the engineering and training requirements for developers.

The first release of these APIs will focus on such areas as searching for celebrities on TV or discovering new episodes of favorite shows, but the two companies expect to soon begin offering additional product updates.

"These new solutions provide a seamless combination of rich entertainment metadata and intelligent delivery technologies to drive the accelerated development of enhanced discovery experiences," noted Ben Weinberger, CEO of Digitalsmiths, in a statement.

Under the expanded relationship, TMS will also have the ability to market Digitalsmiths' Seamless Discovery platform, which offers a set of content-discovery technologies.