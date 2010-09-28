TLC Creates International Production and Development Arm

As

part of its plan to dramatically expand the reach of TLC in

international markets to over 100 million homes in 2011, Discovery

Networks International (DNI) has set up an international production and

development arm for the channel.

"The international launch of TLC

is a key priority for Discovery and one of the drivers for success will

be creating compelling local content," said Luis Silberwasser, senior

VP and international head of content at DNI in a statement.

First

launched internationally in Norway in March of this year, TLC has since

bowed in the Asia Pacific region, and Discovery is planning to have TLC

available in more than 75 countries in 2011, reaching more than 100

million households.

The unit will be overseen by

Silberwasser and Darcy Tomlin, VP, programming at DNI will run the day

to day operations for TLC International from Discovery's Silver Spring

headquarters. Jon Sechrist, who joins DNI from TLC, where he developed

and produced such fare as Cake Boss for TLC, will focus on

production and development of lifestyle program from his New York base.

Another executive, Sarah Thornton has been named head of development and

production for TLC across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and will

be based in London.