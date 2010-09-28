TLC Creates International Production and Development Arm
As
part of its plan to dramatically expand the reach of TLC in
international markets to over 100 million homes in 2011, Discovery
Networks International (DNI) has set up an international production and
development arm for the channel.
"The international launch of TLC
is a key priority for Discovery and one of the drivers for success will
be creating compelling local content," said Luis Silberwasser, senior
VP and international head of content at DNI in a statement.
First
launched internationally in Norway in March of this year, TLC has since
bowed in the Asia Pacific region, and Discovery is planning to have TLC
available in more than 75 countries in 2011, reaching more than 100
million households.
The unit will be overseen by
Silberwasser and Darcy Tomlin, VP, programming at DNI will run the day
to day operations for TLC International from Discovery's Silver Spring
headquarters. Jon Sechrist, who joins DNI from TLC, where he developed
and produced such fare as Cake Boss for TLC, will focus on
production and development of lifestyle program from his New York base.
Another executive, Sarah Thornton has been named head of development and
production for TLC across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and will
be based in London.
