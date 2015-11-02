TiVo, Viacom Forge Targeted Ad-Data Deal

TiVo’s Research and Analytics unit and Viacom have stuck up a strategic partnership that will focus on Viacom’s advancing proprietary data and targeted advertising platforms, including its Vantage and Echo Social Graph.

Billing it as a first-of-its-kind agreement, which enters play as programmers and distributors are looking to get a better fix on measurement amid shifting viewing behaviors, TiVo Research said it will integrate its measurement tools with Viacom Vantage’s predictive engine, augmenting its precision and consumer-targeting capabilities.

The partnership will also provide Viacom Velocity and Velocity Products Group with more data that can boost the performance of custom campaigns and provide unique analytics to ad partners.

