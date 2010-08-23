TiVo to Track Broadband Video Watching On TV

TiVo

starting next month will give clients of its StopWatch ratings service an idea

of how much -- or how little -- broadband-delivered content DVR users actually

watch on their TVs.

The

company's StopWatch service tracks programs and ads on 112 national networks

from 5:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., based on a daily anonymous random sample of

350,000 TiVo subscribers. By incorporating the ability to track Web content

accessed on TV, the service can provide "advertisers, brands and networks with

a deeper level of insight into television viewing behavior that goes beyond

simple demographics," according to TiVo's announcement.

Most

broadband-connected TiVo DVR models provide preconfigured access to movies and

TV shows from Netflix, Amazon video on demand and Blockbuster On Demand. In

addition, customers can access to Web-based content from more than 100

providers -- including YouTube, ExerciseTV, National Geographic Channel, The

New York Times, TruTV and The Weather Channel -- and also enter URLs to access

other video.

