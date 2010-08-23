TiVo to Track Broadband Video Watching On TV
TiVo
starting next month will give clients of its StopWatch ratings service an idea
of how much -- or how little -- broadband-delivered content DVR users actually
watch on their TVs.
The
company's StopWatch service tracks programs and ads on 112 national networks
from 5:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., based on a daily anonymous random sample of
350,000 TiVo subscribers. By incorporating the ability to track Web content
accessed on TV, the service can provide "advertisers, brands and networks with
a deeper level of insight into television viewing behavior that goes beyond
simple demographics," according to TiVo's announcement.
Most
broadband-connected TiVo DVR models provide preconfigured access to movies and
TV shows from Netflix, Amazon video on demand and Blockbuster On Demand. In
addition, customers can access to Web-based content from more than 100
providers -- including YouTube, ExerciseTV, National Geographic Channel, The
New York Times, TruTV and The Weather Channel -- and also enter URLs to access
other video.
