TiVo Targets Overseas Biz With Conax

DVR supplier TiVo, which has been augmenting its retail

business by reaching partnerships with U.S. operators like Comcast and

RCN, is now going after the international pay-TV market. The Alviso,

Calif.-based company has reached a deal with Norwegian content security

supplier Conax to offer a next-generation, DVB-compliant set-top box platform

that the companies will market to television operators around the world.

The deal will bring TiVo's expertise in user interface

technology, including the ability to integrate online content into the

living-room TV experience, together with Conax's content security, which is

used in television services delivered to operators covering over 100 million

households in over 80 countries. They say the joint solution can be quickly and

easily deployed by operators using Conax-certified platforms in Scandinavia,

mainland Europe and India.

"They are the only player that has successfully integrated

top-tier content from diverse Internet sources like Netflix, Blockbuster,

YouTube, and Amazon VOD along with linear television into a single, vivid user

interface already available to consumers in the United States," said Conax Executive

VP Geir BjÃ¸rndal, referring to TiVo. "Our European customers have made clear

that they plan to deploy similar capabilities and we can't imagine a better

technology partner than TiVo to help us make it happen, and strengthen our

competitive market position."

"Conax has amassed

a stellar record for helping its customers quickly launch new services in a

variety of environments without major startup complexity," said TiVo VP and GM

Joshua Danovitz in a statement. "Its broad portfolio of set-top box and pay

television partners is testament to the value of this approach. We are very

enthusiastic about this new relationship with Conax, particularly because it

means operators will soon be able to distribute a highly differentiated, next

generation user interface that applies TiVo's leadership in marrying broadband

delivered content with the traditional television experience."