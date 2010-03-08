TiVo Targets Overseas Biz With Conax
By Glen Dickson
DVR supplier TiVo, which has been augmenting its retail
business by reaching partnerships with U.S. operators like Comcast and
RCN, is now going after the international pay-TV market. The Alviso,
Calif.-based company has reached a deal with Norwegian content security
supplier Conax to offer a next-generation, DVB-compliant set-top box platform
that the companies will market to television operators around the world.
The deal will bring TiVo's expertise in user interface
technology, including the ability to integrate online content into the
living-room TV experience, together with Conax's content security, which is
used in television services delivered to operators covering over 100 million
households in over 80 countries. They say the joint solution can be quickly and
easily deployed by operators using Conax-certified platforms in Scandinavia,
mainland Europe and India.
"They are the only player that has successfully integrated
top-tier content from diverse Internet sources like Netflix, Blockbuster,
YouTube, and Amazon VOD along with linear television into a single, vivid user
interface already available to consumers in the United States," said Conax Executive
VP Geir BjÃ¸rndal, referring to TiVo. "Our European customers have made clear
that they plan to deploy similar capabilities and we can't imagine a better
technology partner than TiVo to help us make it happen, and strengthen our
competitive market position."
"Conax has amassed
a stellar record for helping its customers quickly launch new services in a
variety of environments without major startup complexity," said TiVo VP and GM
Joshua Danovitz in a statement. "Its broad portfolio of set-top box and pay
television partners is testament to the value of this approach. We are very
enthusiastic about this new relationship with Conax, particularly because it
means operators will soon be able to distribute a highly differentiated, next
generation user interface that applies TiVo's leadership in marrying broadband
delivered content with the traditional television experience."
