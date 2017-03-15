TiVo Tacks On Wurl TV’s OTT Channels

Adding a key distribution point, Wurl TV said it has launched its mix of OTT channels on TiVo’s platform for retail devices as well as set-tops that are distributed by TiVo’s various MVPD partners.

Wurl TV’s content is already featured on TiVo’s retail platform, but it will be up to TiVo’s MVPD partners to determine when they will provide access to Wurl TV’s mix of OTT offerings, Sean Doherty, Wurl’s CEO and founder, said.

In the U.S., TiVo’s MVPD partners include RCN, Grande Communications, Suddenlink (now part of Altice USA), Atlantic Broadband, Armstrong, Midco, Mediacom Communications, and Wave Broadband, among others.

Wurl TV uses its ad-supported streaming platform to manage and deliver a mix of linear-style OTT channels across several genres on set-top boxes. Its co-produced channels include Newsy, IGN TV, Baeble Music TV and FNL Network. A Wurl TV-produced offering, the ALT Channel, features content from partners such as Busca TV, Sportskool, ZoominTV, Splash News, Obsev, Foody TV, Comedy Time and Bonnier, among others.



